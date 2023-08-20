Minnesota

8 injured in Minneapolis shooting

MPR News Staff
Police cars with lights on in an intersection
Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting left eight people injured Sunday evening near East Franklin and Chicago Avenues.
KARE 11

Share

Police are investigating after a shooting left eight people injured in Minneapolis Sunday evening.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday near East Franklin and Chicago Avenues, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Five of the eight people shot were juveniles.

This is a developing story. Check back at mprnews.org for more.

Grow the Future of Public Media

MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory