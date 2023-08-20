8 injured in Minneapolis shooting
Police are investigating after a shooting left eight people injured in Minneapolis Sunday evening.
The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday near East Franklin and Chicago Avenues, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
Five of the eight people shot were juveniles.
This is a developing story. Check back at mprnews.org for more.
