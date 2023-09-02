11-year-old girl's body found in Lake Nokomis

The body of an 11-year-old girl was found at Lake Nokomis at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, after an hourlong search by Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minneapolis fire, police and EMS.

According to a release from the Minneapolis Fire Department, the young girl had been reportedly swimming in the lake about 30 feet from the shore.

When fire crews arrived, the crew and civilians formed a single-file rescue chain to search along the beach, while Fire Boat 12 launced to search further depths.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water Patrol, along with other departments, were also called to search.

