Gay Softball World Series draws thousands to the Twin Cities

People traveled from across the country this weekend to the Twin Cities for the Gay Softball World Series. The North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance holds the event each year. This year, it featured 225 teams and more than 4,500 participants. The Minnesota Twins were the first MLB team to partner with the series in its 46-year history.
The action took place on softball fields in Eagan, South St. Paul, Woodbury and Lac Lavon Park in Burnsville, where the series’ “Championship Saturday” took place.
Photojournalist Tim Evans captured some of the sights and sounds of the weekend.
