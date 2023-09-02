Gay Softball World Series draws thousands to the Twin Cities

People traveled from across the country this weekend to the Twin Cities for the Gay Softball World Series. The North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance holds the event each year. This year, it featured 225 teams and more than 4,500 participants. The Minnesota Twins were the first MLB team to partner with the series in its 46-year history.

The action took place on softball fields in Eagan, South St. Paul, Woodbury and Lac Lavon Park in Burnsville, where the series’ “Championship Saturday” took place.

Photojournalist Tim Evans captured some of the sights and sounds of the weekend.

Jason Newland stretches before his team, the San Fransisco Sharks, plays at 2023 Gay Softball World Series championships on Saturday. Tim Evans for MPR News

A player from the Norfolk Gunners takes a swing during the 2023 Gay Softball World Series championships. Tim Evans for MPR News

Participants stretch before a game at the 2023 Gay Softball World Series championships. Tim Evans for MPR News

A batter from the Houston Juggernauts waits for a pitch. Tim Evans for MPR News

JD Dixon volunteers on the grill at the 2023 Gay Softball World Series championships. Tim Evans for MPR News

The LA Thunder and CBUS Grizz compete at the 2023 Gay Softball World Series championships. Tim Evans for MPR News

Players from the Houston Juggernauts look on as their teammate bats at the 2023 Gay Softball World Series. Tim Evans for MPR News

A member of the DC Rockets gets up to keep running after sliding into third base. Tim Evans for MPR News

Members of the Houston Juggernauts take a rest in their dugout. Tim Evans for MPR News

A member of the Heat Strokes throws a pitch at the 2023 Gay Softball World Series championships. Tim Evans for MPR News

A spectator watches a game during the 2023 Gay Softball World Series championships on Saturday. Tim Evans for MPR News

Members of the Dallas Green Sox celebrate after narrowly beating the DC Raptors during the 2023 Gay Softball World Series championships. Tim Evans for MPR News

Participants dance between games at the 2023 Gay Softball World Series championships on Saturday. Tim Evans for MPR News

A spectator waves to a player during a game at the 2023 Gay Softball World Series. Tim Evans for MPR News

Jerry Bryant, who played with the Carolina Thunder, beats the heat with a cup of Ice cream balls at the 2023 Gay Softball World Series championships. Tim Evans for MPR News

An attendee greets a dog at the 2023 Gay Softball World Series championships. Tim Evans for MPR News

A batter waits for a pitch during a match of the 2023 Gay Softball World Series championships. Tim Evans for MPR News

Louis Wilhide, 2, takes in the 2023 Gay Softball World Series championships. Tim Evans for MPR News

A runner reaches home plate at the 2023 Gay Softball World Series championships. Tim Evans for MPR News