One man dies from early morning shooting in Frogtown

St. Paul police are investigating a homicide after a man was found lying in the street near the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and Mackubin Street on Sunday.

According to a release from the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of Sherburne Avenue just before 2 a.m., on reports of shots fired in the area, and located an adult male who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers secured the area and continues to investigate who is responsible.

The Forensic Services Unit will process the scene for evidence and video management unit will also be canvassing for cameras that might have caught the act.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 651-266-5650.

Officials report this is the 24th homicide in St. Paul for this year.