2 Minnesota teens drown in Wisconsin lake

Law enforcement officials in Burnett County Wisconsin say two Blaine, Minn., teenagers died there on Friday.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, around 5 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received emergency calls about two missing swimmers on Lipsett Lake in the town of Rusk, Wis., located about 115 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

The bodies of Grace Rhine and Kyree Schaw — both 18 years old — were discovered in 15-20 feet of water. A third person was treated and released.

Officials say there were strong winds and choppy water conditions which could have contributed to the drownings. The incident is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.



