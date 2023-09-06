Minneapolis police seek help finding missing 4-year-old

Minneapolis police say they need the public’s help locating a 4-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Minneapolis police say Romilda Garcia, age 4, was last seen at 2 p.m. Wednesday at her home on the 2500 Block of Cedar Avenue S. Minneapolis Police Department

Romilda Garcia was last seen at 2 p.m. at her home on the 2500 Block of Cedar Avenue S., the department said in a statement on Facebook.

Authorities described Romilda as a thin Native-Latino girl with medium-length dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas with white polka dots.

Anyone who sees Lucia is encouraged to call 911. Anyone who knows where Lucia may be should email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at (612) 673-5845.

Information can also be shared anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).