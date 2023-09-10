Superior National Forest says campers need to stay diligent about bear prevention

Superior National Forest managers are encouraging campers to take precautions after a recent uptick in bear-human encounters in the Boundary Waters.

Wildlife biologist Cheron Ferland said people should be mindful of how they store food, garbage and toiletries like toothpaste. She said bears can smell easy-to-grab food from miles away.

“Unfortunately, if these food rewards happen, the bears tend to they don't forget. And they tend to continue that kind of behavior. And so they'll seek other opportunities out and — ultimately, if the bear maybe starts to lose fear — the bear might end up having to be dispatched.”

Incidents between bears and humans in Minnesota have declined in the past three years, but people in bear country should still beware.

Ferland said incidents were reported at Agnes Lake in the LaCroix-Cook area and at several lakes north of the Gunflint Trail.

“Typically, this is really the situation that we hear about, is that a bear you know comes into a campsite, somebody's at left foods sitting on the table, or just literally doesn't have any food anything that has a scent can be an attractive for bears you know, lip balm even toothpaste.”

So far in recent incidents, no one has been harmed, Ferland said. She advises using bear-safe containers and methods for storing food even when on islands. She said a good place to learn about certified products is the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee website.