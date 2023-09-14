Crews battle large fire at former Hastings Creamery

Crews remained on the scene Thursday morning after a large fire at the former Hastings Creamery in Hastings, Minn. — just weeks after the century-old business closed its doors.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said a stretch of U.S. Highway 61 through Hastings remained closed as of 6:45 a.m. Thursday as firefighters continued to work at the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or information on the cause of the fire that started late Wednesday.

KARE 11 reported that at least 10 agencies were at the scene. Some nearby residents had received alerts overnight to stay indoors and close windows amid concerns about ammonia leaking at the fire scene.

Hastings Creamery was founded in 1913 as a butter manufacturer and began bottling milk in 1920. It was owned by a group of local farmers.

It closed earlier this year, weeks after the Metropolitan Council cut off sewer service to the creamery after it leaked thousands of gallons of milk and cream into the city of Hastings’ sewer system, resulting in several permit violations.