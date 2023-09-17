Harvard opens 150th season with a bang, defeats St. Thomas 45-13
Quarterback Charles Deprima ran for 113 yards and was one of four players who scored rushing touchdowns for Harvard as the Crimson opened their 150th season of football with a 45-13 victory over St. Thomas of Minnesota on Saturday.
Harvard led 31-0 at halftime and the score reached 38-0 before the Tommies got on the board midway through the third quarter.
Deprima was only 7 of 18 passing for 92 yards and a touchdown but the Crimson totaled 255 yards rushing. Shane McLaughlin opened the scoring with a 79-yard run and finished with 96 yards. Jaden Craig and Isaiah Abbey also scored rushing touchdowns.
Ty Bartrum had a 96-yard interception return for another Harvard score and Deprima's touchdown run went for 69 yards.
St. Thomas (1-2), which was shut out by South Dakota 24-0 last week, went six full quarters without a point before Hope Adabayo scored on a 2-yard run. Andrew McElroy had 114 yards on six catches.
Harvard is 12-0 in its last 12 season openers that have occurred at home and has won 17 of its last 19 games against nonconference opponents.
