3 men found dead in Roseville, Minn. home

The Roseville Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating after three men were found dead inside a Roseville home early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:24 a.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Eldridge Avenue for a welfare check. Once there, they found an adult male with a laceration to his throat. They also discovered three other men had been killed, apparently from knife and gunshot wounds.

The first man was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

Investigators don’t believe there is an ongoing safety risk to public.

Those with information are asked to call the Roseville Police at (651) 792-7008 or email Detective Mike Kahl. The detective’s email address is Michael.Kahl@cityofroseville.com.

Online tips may also be submitted at the city’s crime tips website.

