Medical examiner rules Roseville deaths as murder-suicide

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has preliminarily ruled three deaths in Roseville, Minn., over the weekend as two murders and a suicide.

Roseville police officers were sent to a home early Saturday for a welfare check, where they found the three men dead. The also found a fourth man with a life-threatening cut to his throat. That person — identified as 33-year-old Nou Xiong — is still hospitalized in stable condition, according to a Monday press release from the Roseville Police Department.

Xiong’s girlfriend called police for the welfare check. She was not at the apartment on the 1600 block of Eldridge Avenue, but she called police after receiving a text from Xiong that he was injured and needed medical attention.

According to Monday’s news release from Roseville police, Xiong was hanging out with three friends, one of whom — 32-year-old Meng Vang — was a resident of the apartment and a suspect in what the medical examiner identified as a murder-suicide.

Xiong said Meng Vang suddenly started attacking him with a knife, without provocation. Xiong was able to escape to a bedroom.

Authorities identified the two homicide victims as John Thao, 32, and Fong Vang, 32.

Roseville police said they haven’t identified a motive but believe hallucinogenic drugs to be a factor. They said there were no previous documented police contacts with the suspect, and no prior police calls to the home.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing. Online tips may also be submitted at the city’s crime tips website.