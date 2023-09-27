Minnesota murder suspect, mistakenly released from Indiana jail, arrested in Twin Cities

A man wanted for a 2021 killing in Minnesota — who was mistakenly released from custody in Indiana earlier this month — was arrested Wednesday in the Twin Cities.

The Marion County (Ind.) Sheriff’s Office reported that Kevin Mason was apprehended by U.S. marshals in St. Paul at about 1 p.m.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and congratulations to the USMS for concluding this manhunt and safely bringing Mason back into custody,” Marion County Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal said in a news release. “Our federal partners have kept us informed throughout the entire process. We are truly thankful for their assistance and wide resources — most specifically, their task force partnerships with local law enforcement agencies that have allowed them to pursue Kevin Mason throughout the country.”

Other details on the circumstances and exact location of Mason’s arrest were not immediately available. There had been a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Mason, 28, was arrested on warrants in Indianapolis on Sept. 11 but was released two days later due to a faulty records review by clerks with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, officials said previously.

Mason is accused of killing Dontevius A. Catchings, 29, in June 2021 outside a Minneapolis church after the funeral of a mutual friend.

