After Libya's catastrophic floods, survivors and recovery teams assess losses

A father walks with his son in Derna, Libya, with smoke caused by a sanitation truck visible in the background. Concerns are rising about the spread of infectious diseases after fatal floods in Derna earlier this month. Amr Alfiky | Reuters

The Mediterranean coastal city of Derna, in northeastern Libya, was largely destroyed in sudden floods that began in the early hours of Sept. 11. As Storm Daniel pounded the area with torrential rains, dams above the Wadi Derna river valley collapsed, sweeping away entire neighborhoods and the families who lived in them.

The floods have left thousands dead, missing and displaced. On Thursday, the U.N. Children's Fund, UNICEF, said 16,000 children are among the displaced and warned that many more lack access to basic services such as health and schooling.

Here are some recent scenes, as international and local search and rescue teams and survivors continued the work of recovery.

Field Medicine and Support Center workers handle a vehicle recovered from the sea after it was swept away during floods in Derna, Sept. 20. Amr Alfiky | Reuters

A person removes mud from a house after floods in Derna, Sept. 19. Amr Alfiky | Reuters

Workers move piles of mud and dirt outside a Derna mosque following fatal floods, Sept. 18. Amr Alfiky | Reuters

An Italian search and rescue team drops a boat during a search mission in Derna following fatal floods, Sept. 17. Amr Alfiky | Reuters

Search and rescue personnel work in Derna, Sept. 16. Amr Alfiky | Reuters

Volunteer Hossam Almegassabe and others carry a body recovered after being swept out to the sea during floods in Derna, Sept. 16. Amr Alfiky | Reuters

Rescue personnel work in the aftermath of deadly floods in Derna, Sept. 16. Amr Alfiky | Reuters

