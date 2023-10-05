1 teen dead, 2 others wounded in St. Paul shooting

St. Paul police say one teen died and two others were injured in a shooting Wednesday night on the city’s east side.

It happened at about 7:45 p.m. near the corner of Maryland Avenue and Hazelwood Street.

“Multiple 911 callers and an officer on patrol reported hearing shots fired in the area. These calls eventually led officers to the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street where three teenage female victims were located,” police said in a news release.

The three victims were transported to Regions Hospital where one died. Police said the two other teens’ injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names or ages, or given further details on what led to the shooting. Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.

It's the 27th homicide of the year in St. Paul — the same number as this point last year.