Heath out as Minnesota United FC coach

The only coach the Minnesota United FC has had as a Major League Soccer franchise is out as the team struggles late in its season.

The team has fired Adrian Heath and installed assistant coach Sean McAuley as interim leader of the Loons for the final two games. Despite having a talented MLS roster, the team is winless in its prior seven games and is on course to miss the playoffs.

“We are grateful to Adrian for his dedication to our club and for all that we have accomplished over the last seven seasons. This was a difficult decision, but we believe that the time is right to move in a new direction,” said MNUFC CEO, Shari Ballard in a news release.

“Whenever a club decides to make a coaching change, there is a tendency to focus only on the end of that coach’s tenure; however, the conclusion of Adrian’s time with MNUFC should not diminish his significant contributions to our club.”

Heath joined the franchise in 2016, and has led the Loons since it became a top-tier professional franchise in 2017. He had one year remaining on his contract. The team had made the postseason for four consecutive years.

The team also parted ways with Technical Director Mark Watson, who had also been with the team since 2017.

Minnesota hosts the L.A. Galaxy at home on Saturday and closes out the regular season in Kansas City later this month.