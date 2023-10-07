Missing person alert issued for St. Paul girl
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a missing person alert for a St. Paul girl last seen on the city's east side.
The Saint Paul Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Deszia Bates, 12. She was last seen on October 4 at her family's home. She was reported missing to authorities on Friday.
Family and authorities are concerned for her wellbeing. She's 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds. A clothing description is unknown at this time.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Deszia Bates call 911 or the Saint Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.
