Missing person alert issued for St. Paul girl

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a missing person alert for a St. Paul girl last seen on the city's east side.

The Saint Paul Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Deszia Bates, 12. She was last seen on October 4 at her family's home. She was reported missing to authorities on Friday.

St. Paul police are looking for Deszia Bates, 12, who was last seen on Oct. 4. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Family and authorities are concerned for her wellbeing. She's 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds. A clothing description is unknown at this time.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Deszia Bates call 911 or the Saint Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.