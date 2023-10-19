Cottage Grove police say person confessed to dumping bodies of 8 dogs along road; investigation continues

Police in Cottage Grove say they executed a search warrant and talked with a person who confessed to dumping the bodies of eight dogs along a road near the Mississippi River last weekend.

But in a Wednesday update on the case, authorities said they do not believe that person was responsible for the dogs’ deaths — and that it appears the dogs died somewhere other than Cottage Grove.

Authorities are waiting for necropsy results to determine how the dogs died.

“The case is still actively being investigated to determine who was responsible for the dogs at the time of their death and what caused their death,” Cottage Grove Public Safety officials reported.

A police officer found the bodies of the eight dogs just afternoon last Sunday in a tree line along Grey Cloud Island Drive in the southeast Twin Cities suburb.

They were of smaller breeds, possibly schnauzer or terrier, and apparently ranging in age from puppy to adult. Police said they had been left there very recently.

Cottage Grove police are working with the Animal Humane Society on the case, and said they'll also be partnering with another jurisdiction for the ongoing investigation.

“We recognize there are individuals who love animals and become overwhelmed trying to help too many at once,” police said in their Wednesday update. “If you or someone you know is having difficulties caring for pets, please contact groups like the Animal Humane Society to help you rehome them.”