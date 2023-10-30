Mankato gunshot victim identified

By The Free Press, The Mankato Free Press

The man found in a Mankato, Minn., street with fatal gunshot wounds early Saturday has been identified as Buay Duer Juk, 27, of Mankato.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office has ruled the cause of death a homicide, according to a 6:30 p.m. city of Mankato press release.

His body had been taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, where identification was confirmed, along with the cause and manner of death, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Balcerzak Drive at 12:18 a.m. Saturday to multiple reports of gunshots being heard. Upon arrival, a male was located in the street with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were initiated and the male was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect remains at large. A witness reported seeing a male flee the area on foot after the shooting. The male was described as 6-foot-2, thin build and about 160 pounds, wearing dark clothing with the hood up.

The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension is assisting Public Safety in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call 911 or Public Safety at 507-387-8725.

Story by the Mankato Free Press