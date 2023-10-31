With Cousins sidelined, Vikings trade for Arizona QB Josh Dobbs

Looking for answers following Kirk Cousins’ season-ending injury, the Minnesota Vikings said Tuesday the team has traded for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs in exchange for a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft.

Dobbs, 28, a seven-year NFL veteran out of the University of Tennessee, has been a starter this year while the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray recovered from injury. Murray is expected to return to play in the coming weeks.

In his eight starts for the Cardinals (1-7) this season, Dobbs has passed for 1,569 yards with eight passing touchdowns and five interceptions for an 81.2 passer rating, according to the Vikings.

He’s also run for 258 yards, third-most among quarterbacks this season, with three rushing touchdowns in 2023, the team said.

The deal, which includes the Vikings receiving a seventh-round draft slot, is subject to Dobbs passing his physical.

Dobbs picked up the Arizona offense quickly after being acquired by the Cardinals, just a few weeks before the regular season started. That bodes well for his transition to the Vikings, whose only other options without Cousins are rookie Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens, who's currently out with a back injury. Hall, who took over for Cousins after he was injured in last weekend’s game against the Packers, will almost certainly start for Minnesota this coming Sunday at Atlanta.

Tuesday is the NFL trade deadline. The Vikings also announced Tuesday that they traded offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft.