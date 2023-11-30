Minnesota’s Professional Women's Hockey League announces 2024 season at Xcel
The Professional Women's Hockey League announced the schedule for its first season, which starts Jan. 1 and ends May 5.
“We are excited to drop the puck on New Year’s Day and launch a new era of professional women’s hockey,” said Stan Kasten, PWHL advisory board member.
Minnesota’s first game will be at home at the Xcel Energy Center on Jan. 6 against Montreal.
Each team in the league will play head-to-head a minimum of four times: twice at home and twice on the road. The inaugural season consists of 72 games total. Playoffs will begin the week of May 6.
Season ticket memberships will be available the week of Dec. 4. Single game tickets and group tickets will be available in the coming weeks.
2024 PWHL Minnesota regular season schedule at Xcel Energy Center
All schedule dates and times are subject to change.
Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CT — Montreal at Minnesota
Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Toronto at Minnesota
Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, 3 p.m. CT — New York at Minnesota
Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Montreal at Minnesota
Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Ottawa at Minnesota
Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, 3 p.m. CT — Boston at Minnesota
Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Ottawa at Minnesota
Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Boston at Minnesota
Saturday, March 16, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CT — New York at Minnesota
Sunday, March 24, 2024, 3 p.m. CT — Montreal at Minnesota
