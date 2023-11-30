Minnesota’s Professional Women's Hockey League announces 2024 season at Xcel

The Professional Women's Hockey League announced the schedule for its first season, which starts Jan. 1 and ends May 5.

“We are excited to drop the puck on New Year’s Day and launch a new era of professional women’s hockey,” said Stan Kasten, PWHL advisory board member.

Minnesota’s first game will be at home at the Xcel Energy Center on Jan. 6 against Montreal.

Each team in the league will play head-to-head a minimum of four times: twice at home and twice on the road. The inaugural season consists of 72 games total. Playoffs will begin the week of May 6.

Season ticket memberships will be available the week of Dec. 4. Single game tickets and group tickets will be available in the coming weeks.

2024 PWHL Minnesota regular season schedule at Xcel Energy Center

All schedule dates and times are subject to change.

Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CT — Montreal at Minnesota

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Toronto at Minnesota

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, 3 p.m. CT — New York at Minnesota

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Montreal at Minnesota

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Ottawa at Minnesota

Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, 3 p.m. CT — Boston at Minnesota

Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Ottawa at Minnesota

Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 7 p.m. CT — Boston at Minnesota

Saturday, March 16, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CT — New York at Minnesota

Sunday, March 24, 2024, 3 p.m. CT — Montreal at Minnesota