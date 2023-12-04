St. Olaf College men's soccer wins national championship

The St. Olaf College men's soccer team won its first NCAA Division III national championship with a 2-1 overtime win over Amherst College on Sunday afternoon in Virginia.

Playing in its first-ever national championship game, St. Olaf tied the game in the 62nd minute on a goal by senior Hakeem Morgan. The teams went to overtime tied at 1-1, but senior Casey McCloskey delivered the game-winning goal just 1:08 into the first overtime period.

McCloskey was also recognized after the game as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player, while junior goalkeeper Peter Forseth was named Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

The national championship is just the second NCAA team national championship for St. Olaf, which won the 2013 national title in men's cross country.