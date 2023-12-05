Minnesota Twins unveil design for new specialty license plate

Fans of another Minnesota sports team will soon be able to show their support with a specialty license plate.

The Minnesota Twins on Tuesday unveiled the design for their “This is Twins Territory” plate, which will be available starting Jan. 1. In October, the Minnesota Vikings announced their plate design.

A new state law that passed earlier this year gave Minnesota pro sports teams the ability to pursue specialty plates. Minnesota joins more than 20 other states with sports-themed offerings.

The Twins plate prominently features the club’s “TC” logo among other design elements in a red, white and navy blue color scheme.

In addition to standard fees, the Twins plates require a $30 annual surcharge that will go to the Minnesota Twins Community Fund, with a mission to “enrich communities by supporting the healthy development of children and families.”

“We are excited to give Twins fans a fun new way to express their love of our team, while also empowering Minnesotans to create a brighter future for our youth,” said Kristin Rortvedt, executive director of the Minnesota Twins Community Fund and the Twins’ senior director of community engagement, in a news release.