Vikings coach: ‘Good chance‘ Justin Jefferson can play Saturday in Cincy

Despite a huge hit during Sunday’s game in Las Vegas that led to a hospital visit, Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has a “good chance to hopefully be with us playing on Saturday in Cincinnati,” Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings head coach, said Monday.

Jefferson left Sunday’s game in the second quarter to a chest injury. It was his first game back after missing the previous seven because of a hamstring injury.

The Fox Sports broadcast noted Jefferson went to a local hospital to be checked out.

O’Connell confirmed it Monday, telling reporters that as a precaution Jefferson went to a local hospital to “get some procedural tests done just to rule out any possible internal complications that could come from a hit like that,” and that all the concerns had been ruled out.

“I consider Justin day-to-day with a good chance to hopefully be with us playing on Saturday in Cincinnati,” he added.

The Vikings (7-6) beat the Las Vegas Raiders 3-0.

O’Connell also noted center Brian O’Neill suffered an ankle injury and that his status was “up in the air” for Saturday. “We’ll see how he handles treatment throughout the week,” he said, adding that O'Neill was able to avoid “long-term issues” with his ankle.

Running back Alexander Mattison also suffered an ankle injury Sunday and has a similar status, O’Connell added.