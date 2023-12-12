Authorities investigating after detained man dies at Anoka County Jail

A man detained at the Anoka County Jail died in his cell on Saturday.

A deputy conducting inmate checks found the man unresponsive around 11:30 a.m. and he was declared dead at the scene. Medical staff from a contractor, Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc., and other emergency responders from Allina tried to revive him, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Brad Wise said in a statement released Monday that he takes seriously the care of detainees, and that deaths take a toll on families and friends who lost a loved one as well as people at the jail.

“Both the staff of the Anoka County Jail and I continue our commitment to identify and implement solutions to prevent deaths in our custody. Additionally, we will continue to work with our local and state partners to help achieve our paramount goal which is the health and wellbeing of those in our facility,” Wise said.

Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc. is a Tennessee-based private company that provides health services in more that 370 correctional facilities across 22 states, according the firm’s website.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death.