Man charged in killing of Minneapolis grocery store clerk to appear in court Tuesday

Hennepin County prosecutors allege that 44-year-old Taylor Justin Schulz fatally assaulted a store clerk last Friday in Minneapolis’ Loring Park neighborhood.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video from the store shows Schulz attacking 66-year-old Robert Skafte with a golf club.

Robert Skafte Courtesy photo

Skafte was an actor and dancer and is fondly remembered by friends and store customers. He was known for his performances at Ballet of the Dolls, an eclectic and offbeat dance company.

According to Westside School of Ballet, a Santa Monica, Calif., dance company, Skafte trained there before joining Kansas City Ballet in 1984. After dancing in Kansas City for a decade, he moved to Minneapolis.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Schulz with one count of second-degree murder.

Schulz is scheduled to make a first appearance Tuesday afternoon.