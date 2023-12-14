Minneapolis awarded $20 million federal grant to improve traffic safety

Minneapolis city officials say a $20 million federal traffic safety grant will be a big boost to city efforts to eliminate traffic deaths.

The Biden Administration announced Wednesday the grant will pay for safety measures at more than 500 intersections and for more protected bike lanes and pedestrian refuge islands.

“The City of Minneapolis is thrilled to be a recipient of the 2023 Safe Streets and Roads for All grant — and we know this funding will help us continue to make improvements to the vitality, connectivity, and accessibility of our city streets,” Mayor Jacob Frey said in a press release. Frey added that he’d traveled to the nation’s capital earlier this year to advocate for the funding.

The Minneapolis Vision Zero Resolution strives to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious traffic-related injuries in the city by 2027. According to city data, between 2017 and 2021, an average of 14 people have died and 143 were seriously injured annually due to traffic crashes.

“Serious traffic crashes and deaths are unacceptable and preventable,” said Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher, who was recently appointed to be the next city operations officer. “This investment will make our streets safer for everyone and accelerate our Vision Zero work.”

City officials say Minneapolis will have five years to spend the grant funds.

The U.S. Department of Transportation also awarded smaller planning grants to Otter Tail County ($200,000), St. Cloud ($120,000) and a joint effort in Duluth and Superior ($250,000).