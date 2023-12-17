Marshall police fatally shoot man during domestic disturbance call

Marshall police fatally shot a man early Sunday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance where the man was observed actively stabbing a woman at the scene.

According to a press release from James Marshall, the department's director of public safety, police were responding to a domestic disturbance on the 500 block of Brussells Court. The officer “made contact with the male subject, a taser was deployed, and at one point during the contact with the male, shots were fired.”

The woman was airlifted to a hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D., and is in critical condition.

“A loss of life is always incredibly sad and impactful to the family and the community,” said Marshall.

Officials say there is no threat to the public as it is “believed to not be a random attack.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Correction (Dec. 17, 2023): An earlier version of this report misstated whether the attack was random. The article has been updated.