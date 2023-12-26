MPR News reporters share 8 of their most memorable stories from 2023

When we’re not busy covering news, reporters and editors sometimes think about what we liked working on over the past year. Some of their reflections and those stories are collected here.

The list also reflects new projects. Winter Play celebrated the activities that Minnesotans enjoy at this time of year. Getting to Green, a series that will continue in 2024, examines the efforts to reach a goal set by Gov. Tim Walz’s administration to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

Two of the stories below were included in our North Star Journey series, started in 2022, which highlights culture, history and problem-solving in Minnesota’s diverse communities.

Ashley Gagnon poses for a portrait in Brooklyn Center on Oct. 9. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

So often when people talk about an ongoing issue like the eviction crisis, they talk about the numbers, but not enough about the people behind the numbers. This is where journalism can be a helpful tool for society. I’m so grateful to Ashley for being vulnerable and sharing her journey with me. We saw a lot of audience response to this piece.

My hope is this story showed people who may not know anyone who has ever faced eviction that many Americans are a couple of unforeseen expenses or one job loss away from losing their homes — and that does not mean they are not working hard or trying their best.

— Nina Moini

MPR News reporter Hannah Yang goes ice fishing with her husband Aaron Robertson on Roberds Lake in Faribault on Jan. 22. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

My fishing trip with my father-in-law and my husband was one of my favorite stories because I got to experience ice fishing for the first time since moving to Minnesota almost a decade ago. Plus, you get to see a side of reporters that you don’t really get to see that often — just normal people doing fun things with their families.

It definitely got me out of my comfort zone. If you like listening to me freak out over touching live bait, maybe you will enjoy reliving that (I don’t).

— Hannah Yang

Facilitator Kris Manning and participant Mykee Brown share a laugh during a class on Dec. 28, 2022 at the Circle of Life Academy. Dan Gunderson | MPR News

This was a favorite of mine because of the honesty and passion of the people who shared their stories with me.

— Dan Gunderson

High-voltage transmission lines, part of the CapX2020 project, tower over I-94 near Clearwater on July 6. Ben Hovland | MPR News

This story kicked off our Getting to Green series about Minnesota’s transition to clean energy. While reporting this story and talking to residents whose lives will be affected by new power lines, I was struck by the challenges the state faces to achieve its clean energy goals while also making sure the transition is a just and equitable one.

The main subject of the story, Matt Maier, is a thoughtful farmer who practices regenerative and sustainable agriculture. While he supports clean energy, he’s also concerned about the impacts on rural Minnesota. This story set the tone for the rest of the series, looking at the challenges and opportunities the clean energy shift brings.

— Kirsti Marohn

Lexi Hugeback practices throwing bags in her parents home south of Kasson on Jan. 5. Ken Klotzbach for MPR News

I love finding these sort of hidden worlds full of passionate people with their own rules and culture. Cornhole is 100 percent that.

— Alex V. Cipolle

Author David Mura laughs while posing for a portrait at his home on June 7. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Asian American renaissance, both the organization and the movement, in one way or another, impacted many arts organizations that have become woven into the fabric of Twin Cities culture. What was most memorable for me about this story was learning about the incredible history of Asian and Asian American art in Minnesota, and its importance both regionally and nationally. I’m so thankful to those who shared their stories and memories for this piece.

— Jacob Aloi

From left, Misty Blue, An Garagiola, and Audrianna Goodwin. The three worked on the TRUTH Project, helping produce the massive report examining the university's long, troubling history of mistreating Minnesota's Native people. Kerem Yücel | MPR News 2022

First, it was great to work on this story alongside Dan Kraker. It’s a memorable story for me because of the profound amount of work put into the TRUTH Report by University of Minnesota graduate researchers and Tribal fellows. I really felt like this was something MPR News should be covering.

I think that as we started to understand the depths of the harm described in the TRUTH Report, we took care to report on the affect this work had on those who participated in the project and those who compiled the report.

— Melissa Olson

Jedidiah Jones makes announcements before a game against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 16, at Target Center. Nicole Neri for MPR News

This is one of my early MPR News stories and it made me feel like I had excelled in telling an audio story. I had fun writing the script and I think my excitement showed in the narration. Jedidiah Jones had a great story. And I was super excited when Cathy Wurzer tweeted the story!

— Regina Medina