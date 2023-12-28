Former UW-La Crosse chancellor Joseph Gow says firing over adult films disregards his rights

By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio

Former University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow told WPR officials disregarded his rights to due process and freedom of expression when the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents voted Wednesday to fire him over his appearing in porn videos.

The board unanimously voted to fire Gow on Wednesday for what Rothman called “abhorrent” actions. The firing follows the discovery that Gow and his wife Carmen Wilson made and distributed adult videos online.

The couple go by the moniker of “Sexy Happy Couple” online, including the social media account “Sexy Healthy Cooking.” The account directs users to their LoyalFans and OnlyFans accounts for “fully explicit scenes.”

In an interview Thursday, Gow said the books and videos they made were produced as private citizens under their First Amendment rights. Even so, Gow indicated they would be protected under the board’s policy on academic freedom and freedom of expression, adding the policy protects ideas even if people disagree or find them “repugnant.”

“I think the board’s reaction should concern everybody who cares about free speech and free expression,” Gow said. “I think they should have said, ‘We don’t really like what this is all about, but he and his wife have the right to put out these books and videos, and we have a freedom of expression policy that maintains that.’“

The policy states that members of the university community may not obstruct or interfere with the freedom of others “to express views they reject or even loathe.” The policy also states one must make clear they’re speaking on behalf of oneself, not the institution.

Gow said he’s uncertain whether he’ll challenge or sue over his firing, saying he’s still processing the decision. The former chancellor, who had announced in August that he planned to step down next year, said he was stunned by the move. Gow said he’s unaware how officials became aware of the videos, saying it was likely discovered by someone who frequents adult websites.

Gow said he wasn’t informed that he had violated any policies, adding he didn’t receive a hearing.

On Wednesday, UW System President Jay Rothman didn’t allude to the books and videos in a statement about Gow’s termination. On Thursday, Gow told WPR he and his wife have been creating the content for nearly 10 years.

In a statement Thursday, Rothman said “there are and must be limits” on what university leaders say and do. Rothman disputed that the former university leader is entitled to any process, saying Gow serves at the pleasure of the board.

“We expect our chancellors, as the leaders of these great institutions, to be role models for our students, staff and faculty, as well for the communities we are privileged to serve,” Rothman said. “We likewise expect our chancellors to put the interests of the universities they lead ahead of their own personal and outside financial interests. We believe these are attributes of great leaders in whom we can all take pride. ... Unfortunately, Dr. Gow failed to live up to those standards. As a result of that abject failure, Dr. Gow is no longer the UWL chancellor, and it is time for us to turn the page.”

In response to the news of Gow's online activity, one Republican lawmaker said the Legislature should halt a deal reached with UW System over limiting diversity staff in exchange for funding to cover employee raises and construction projects. In a statement, Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, questioned when UW System leaders found out about Gow’s participation in adult films.

Gow called the justification for his firing a “flimsy” reference to his conduct putting the university in a bad light. WPR obtained a copy of Gow’s 2006 contract. The document states that the chancellor is encouraged to take part in outside activities for professional advancement or that benefit the university.

“The Chancellor may not engage in any activity that may be adverse to, or competitive or inconsistent with the interests of the University of Wisconsin System,” the contract reads.

The employment agreement also specifies that Gow was serving under a “limited appointment” at the pleasure of the board. Under UW System policy, a person serving under a limited appointment doesn’t have any right to receive minimum notice prior to being terminated.

UW System president files complaint, calls for outside inquiry

Rothman has said Gow will be placed on paid administrative leave, noting Gow is set to shift to a faculty position at UW-La Crosse. However, the university system president has filed a complaint with interim UWL Chancellor Betsy Morgan regarding his status as a tenured faculty member. Rothman has said he’s engaging an outside law firm to investigate.

The vote to fire Gow comes as he planned to retire after the spring semester next year. He became the 10th chancellor of UW-La Crosse in 2007.

In 2018, Gow was also the center of controversy after inviting adult film star Nina Hartley to speak about free speech on campus, for which he was reprimanded by then-UW System President Ray Cross. At the time, Cross said he was “deeply disappointed” in his decision to “actively recruit, advocate for, and pay for a porn star to come to the UW-La Crosse campus to lecture students about sex and the adult entertainment industry.”

In a statement Wednesday night, UW System Board of Regents President Karen Walsh said Gow had shown “reckless disregard” for his role as the university’s leader, saying his actions were “wholly and undeniably inconsistent” with his position as chancellor.

When asked whether he would continue making adult films, Gow hedged.

“We’ll see. I’m getting a little old now — 63 years old,” Gow said. “I don’t know whether there’s audience interest in that.”

The UW Board of Regents will meet in closed session tomorrow. According to the meeting’s agenda, they may discuss potential litigation or the job search for a new chancellor at UW-La Crosse.