As many as 100 people stranded on Upper Red Lake ice floe, authorities say

Beltrami County authorities say 75 to 100 people are stranded on an ice floe in Upper Red Lake.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Chris Muller says members of the group are not able to get back to shore without help.

They are too far to build a land bridge “so we are working on an operation to get people back to shore. Several area emergency responders are en route. There are no indications and we have no reports of anyone in the water,” Muller said.

The Department of Natural Resources has warned that lake ice across the state is much less stable than in years past.

