International

See the aftermath of Russia's aerial assault on several cities in Ukraine

Polina Lytvynova, NPR

Share

Odesa: Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged apartment building.
Odesa: Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged apartment building.
Artem Perfilov | AP

Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine today, raining more than a 100 drones and missiles on the country. Ukrainian officials report 26 killed and more than 120 wounded.

Several large Ukrainian cities were attacked, including the capital, Kyiv, as well as Dnipro, Lviv, Odesa and Kharkiv.

Residential buildings, hospitals, a shopping mall and other civilian infrastructure were hit.

Take a look.

Zaporizhzhia: People clear the debris at the site of Russia's air attack.
Zaporizhzhia: People clear the debris at the site of Russia's air attack.
Andriy Andriyenko | AP
Kyiv: People take shelter in a subway station as they wait for the end of another air alarm after a Russian missile attack.
Kyiv: People take shelter in a subway station as they wait for the end of another air alarm after a Russian missile attack.
Sergei Chuzavkov | AFP via Getty Images
Lviv: Local residents stand inside a damaged building after a missile attack in Lviv, on December 29, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Lviv: Local residents stand inside a damaged building after a missile attack in Lviv, on Dec. 29 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Yuriy Dyachyshyn | AFP via Getty Images
Lviv: A teacher inspects her classroom that was damaged after a missile attack in Lviv, western Ukraine.
Lviv: A teacher inspects her classroom that was damaged after a missile attack in Lviv, western Ukraine.
Yuriy Dyachshyn | AFP via Getty Images
Dnipro: Firefighters and municipal employees work at the site after a rocket attack.
Dnipro: Firefighters and municipal employees work at the site after a rocket attack.
AFP | Getty Images
Kyiv: A woman walks past a damaged business centre after a rocket attack.
Kyiv: A woman walks past a damaged business center after a rocket attack.
Sergei Chuzavkov | AFP via Getty Images
Kharkiv: Ukrainian police officers inspect the site of an explosion after a missile strike in the forest next to a medical complex.
Kharkiv: Ukrainian police officers inspect the site of an explosion after a missile strike in the forest next to a medical complex.
Sergey Bobok | AFP via Getty Images
Odesa: Apartment buildings are seen damaged after a Russian attack.
Odesa: Apartment buildings are seen damaged after a Russian attack.
Artem Perfilov | AP
Kyiv: Smoke rises behind a building damaged in Russia's missile attack.
Kyiv: Smoke rises behind a building damaged in Russia's missile attack.
Efrem Lukatsky | AP
Zaporizhzhia: Servicemen are seen through the broken windows of a city tram, damaged in Russia's massive air attack.
Zaporizhzhia: Servicemen are seen through the broken windows of a city tram, damaged in Russia's massive air attack.
Andriy Andriyenko | AP
Dnipro: A man walks past a damaged building after Russian airstrikes which killed 6 and injured around 28 people.
Dnipro: A man walks past a damaged building after Russian airstrikes which killed 6 and injured around 28 people.
Ozge Elif Kizil | Anadolu/Getty Images
Lviv: Ukrainian firefighters and local residents inspect a damaged building and its surroundings.
Lviv: Ukrainian firefighters and local residents inspect a damaged building and its surroundings.
Yuriy Dyachyshyn | AFP via Getty Images
Kharkiv: A local resident removes shards of glass from the windows of an oncology center damaged after a missile strike.
Kharkiv: A local resident removes shards of glass from the windows of an oncology center damaged after a missile strike.
Sergey Bobok | AFP/Getty Images
Zaporizhzhia: People react after Russia's massive air attack damaged their homes.
Zaporizhzhia: People react after Russia's massive air attack damaged their homes.
Andriy Andriyenko | AP
Kyiv: Firefighters work on the site of a building damaged after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.
Kyiv: Firefighters work on the site of a building damaged after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 29.
AP

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Grow the Future of Public Media

MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory