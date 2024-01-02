Patient dies after attack at St. Peter mental health facility

A patient at a state-run mental health facility in St. Peter died after he was attacked by another patient on Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services says the attack happened around 1 a.m. at the north campus of the Forensic Mental Health Program. Formerly known as the Minnesota Security Hospital, it treats patients who have been civilly committed as mentally ill and dangerous.

Police and emergency responders were called to the facility. They took the victim to the hospital, where he later died. A staff member was also attacked, but was not seriously injured.

Police arrested the other patient. DHS has not publicly identified either person.

In a statement, DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said, “This tragic incident has left patients and staff badly shaken. Our thoughts now are with the victim’s family and friends who have suffered a terrible loss.”

Harpstead said DHS is cooperating with law enforcement and has begun its own internal review.