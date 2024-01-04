Former U of M professor's estate gifts record $6.5 million to Science Museum of Minnesota

The Science Museum of Minnesota in St. Paul has received a $6.5 million gift — the largest in the museum’s history.

It comes from the estate of William D. Wells, a former University of Minnesota professor who died in 2020. Wells had a long career in marketing and advertising research, most recently at the University of Minnesota’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Museum officials say Wells also was an advocate for improving education and literacy in science, technology, engineering and math.

“We are proud and honored to be the recipient of Dr. Wells’ historic gift,” says Alison Rempel Brown, president and CEO of the Science Museum of Minnesota. “At the Science Museum, our work is driven by our mission to create and deliver powerful, bold STEM experiences so more people can use science to improve lives. We are grateful that Dr. Wells recognized our value as a community resource to inspire people we serve to continue learning well beyond the classroom years.”

Wells estate also donated more than $9 million to Twin Cities PBS in 2021, to support creating and distributing media content related to STEM.

The donation announced Wednesday will endow the museum’s Chair of Science position, which oversees the museum’s research efforts as well as the care of its collections.