More than 1,300 canines competed for American Kennel Club awards at the Land O’Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show this weekend.

The show began Thursday, Jan. 4 and continues through Sunday.

MPR News freelance photographer Tim Evans explored the show and brought back these endearing photos of small dogs, big dogs, fluffy dogs, elegant dogs, but all very good dogs.

Alexys Banasik, 8, and her Greyhound Quiver interact with a judge. Tim Evans for MPR News

A judge assesses a dog in the toy group during the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show. Tim Evans for MPR News

A handler positions a dog for judging during the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show on Saturday. Tim Evans for MPR News

Spectators watch a round of judging during the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show on Saturday. Tim Evans for MPR News

Caroline Clegg combs out Cudar, a Kuzasz, before a Best in Group competition. Tim Evans for MPR News

Handlers congratulate each other after a competition. Tim Evans for MPR News

Handler Jake Boudreaux holds up a treat for Marty, a Bedlington Terrier. Tim Evans for MPR News

A dog rests on a prep table during the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show. Tim Evans for MPR News

Passersby in the skyway stop to take in the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show on Saturday. Tim Evans for MPR News

Terri Portman holds her Italian Greyhound Henny, who won multiple awards, during the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show. Tim Evans for MPR News

Handlers and dogs line up during an event at the dog show. Tim Evans for MPR News

Tripper takes a nap after winning a Best of Breed award on Saturday. Tim Evans for MPR News

A judge looks on as a dog from the toy group struts during the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show. Tim Evans for MPR News

Amy Stonehouse rubs ointment on the snout of Monty, a Great Pyrenees, during the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show. Tim Evans for MPR News

A dog waits to be groomed during the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show. Tim Evans for MPR News

Two generations of Pekingese dogs take a break between competitions during on Saturday. Tim Evans for MPR News

Cooper, an Old English sheepdog, awaits a competition round for sporting dogs during the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show. Tim Evans for MPR News