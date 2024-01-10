Firefighters battle blaze at apartment in St. Paul's Summit-University neighborhood

Crews have been battling a fire Wednesday morning at a building on the 900 block of University Avenue in St. Paul.

St. Paul Fire Department said in a post on X that they responded to the basement fire just before 3 a.m.

It's at the corner of University Avenue and Milton Street, a few blocks east of Lexington Parkway. The two-story building has retail space on the first floor and apartments above.

The department reported firefighters entered the structure to fight the fire and search the building, but as conditions changed, fire crews pulled out to combat the flames from a defensive operation.

The fire department says no injuries have been reported.

Flames were still visible and smoke continued to pour out of the building Wednesday morning, with crews directing water onto the fire from outside.

Firefighters work to put out a building fire near the intersection of University Avenue and North Milton Street. Kerem Yücel | MPR News