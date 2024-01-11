U of M issues alert after 'specific threat' against Twin Cities campus

The University of Minnesota asked people to stay away from its Twin Cities campus on Thursday, after it received what it called a “specific threat” from a man to shoot people on campus.

The U of M sent out a campus-wide alert Thursday morning about the threat, which it said came from a 41-year-old man.

University officials said the U of M Police Department and other agencies have extra officers on campus.

“All employees who are deemed non-essential or non-critical are asked to work from home after checking in with their supervisor,” the university reported in an update just after 10 a.m. “Students and all others are encouraged to stay clear of campus until this situation is resolved.”

Students have not yet returned to classes, which start next week.

The university said local and state officials are investigating the threats.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office in western Minnesota said it’s part of the investigation, into what it said was social media posts threatening the university and sheriff’s office staff.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.