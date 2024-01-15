Live Iowa caucus results: Here's how republican presidential candidates Trump, DeSantis and Haley fared

Editor’s note: Iowa’s caucuses begin at 7 p.m. This page will be updated with the latest vote totals as soon as they are reported by The Associated Press.

After months of campaigning, the Republican candidates vying to unseat President Joe Biden in November will face their first formal test at the ballot box in the Iowa caucuses on Monday.

The Hawkeye state once again kicks off the presidential primary season, at least on the Republican side, where former president Donald Trump seeks his first win in a contested Iowa caucus against an ever-shrinking field of candidates that includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, among others.

At stake in the caucuses are Iowa’s 40 delegates to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this summer, and perhaps more importantly, bragging rights and momentum heading into the New Hampshire primary the following week.

How the Iowa caucuses work Why they're first — and why they're significant

The caucuses could cement Trump’s status as the overwhelming frontrunner, but they could also reveal opportunities for other candidates if he fails to meet expectations. For DeSantis and Haley, even if they don’t win outright, a strong second-place caucus performance could establish them as the leading alternative to Trump.

The Republican caucus process closely resembles a party-run primary. The caucuses begin at 7 p.m. Voters cast a ballot for their preferred candidate, and those votes are tallied. There is no formation of groups or elimination of candidates who don’t reach a certain percentage of the vote.

Iowa Democrats will also hold caucuses that day, but they will meet only to conduct party business and will not hold a presidential preference vote.