Susanna Tapani scores in OT to give Minnesota 3-2 victory over Ottawa in PWHL
Susanna Tapani scored her second goal of the game at 1:57 of overtime to give Minnesota a 3-2 victory over Ottawa on Wednesday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.
Grace Zumwinkle also scored and Nicole Hensley made 24 saves to help Minnesota (3-0-1) overcome a 2-0 deficit.
Savannah Harmon and Lexie Adzija scored for Ottawa (1-0-1). Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 17 shots.
Tapani and Zumwinkle tied it in the second period, with Tapani scoring on a power play and Zumwinkle short-handed.
Minnesota remains the top-ranked team in the PWHL standings. The team’s next game is 7 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Jan. 24 against Montreal.
Grow the Future of Public Media
MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!