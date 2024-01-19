Classes canceled at St. Louis Park High School after fights on Thursday

Classes and all other activities at St. Louis Park High School were canceled Friday, as authorities continued to investigate a pair of fights that happened on Thursday.

School officials said some students and staff members suffered minor injuries in the altercations, which also involved adults who are not school employees. Two adults were arrested.

In a statement Thursday night, the school district said high school classes and activities are canceled Friday “to give staff the time needed to thoroughly investigate today’s safety incidents, collaborate with police, and prepare plans for a safe return to school next week.”

All other schools in the district are open on Friday.

School officials said the first fight involved two groups of students near the end of the school day, and teachers and staff responded to break up the altercation.

“Unfortunately, the situation escalated further at the end of the school day when adults (not SLP employees), who were aware of the earlier altercation, became involved in another physical altercation with some of the students,” the district reported in its Thursday night statement. “We want to emphasize that staff and on-site police immediately responded to the situation to ensure the safety of everyone involved. Some students and staff sustained minor injuries, including scrapes and bruises, and were seen by the school nurse. Two adults were arrested by police.”

Authorities did not provide information on what led up to the fights, and said they have not confirmed whether weapons were involved in either altercation.

“We are actively gathering information and working closely with law enforcement to understand the full scope of these incidents, including whether or not the incidents were racially motivated,” the district’s statement said.

In addition to classes being canceled, a girls’ basketball game scheduled for Friday, athletic practices and other on-site activities also were canceled.

School officials said counselors are available to students, and that the district will “ensure additional layers of safety” when classes resume next week.