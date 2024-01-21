Photos: Fresh, cold ice for the opening weekend of U.S. Pond Hockey Championship

The opening weekend of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship kicked off at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. Teams from around the country showed up to skate and shoot for a chance to claim the Golden Shovel next weekend.

This year’s tournament is expected to bring in close to 300 teams and 30,000 to 40,000 spectators, Jesse Delorit, the event manager for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, said.

A boy watches teams compete during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. Tim Evans for MPR News

One of those teams is Big Tex, a crew of hockey-loving Texans dressed in jerseys with a handlebar moustache donning a cowboy hat. Fred Walters, from Fort Worth, said he has been making the annual pilgrimage to Minnesota for over a decade.

“We first started coming here in 2013. It was 20 below the first day when we played, it was just brutally cold,” Walters said. “We looked like a bunch of penguins out there. We couldn’t move, we had so many clothes on.”

Since then, Walters said he’s learned to love the cold — even appreciating “freezing our butts off” — and has found local spots to return to each year. The team always goes back to Surly’s Brewing Co. in Minneapolis and makes sure to catch a Gopher game.

Players fight for a loose puck during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships at Lake Nokomis on Saturday. Tim Evans for MPR News

And he’s got some memorable matches under his belt, too. Like the time his team was put up against Hobey Baker-winner Brian Bonin.

“We were out there and all the TV cameras show up and all these guys played professional. We were just a bunch of beginners from Texas,” Walters said. “It was such fun playing with those guys.”

Walters said he’s already looking forward to next year.

The event wraps up on Jan. 28.

Players race down a rink during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships at Lake Nokomis on Saturday. Tim Evans for MPR News

A player looks on as his teammate defends the opposing team during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships at Lake Nokomis. Tim Evans for MPR News

Skates kick up ice during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. Tim Evans for MPR News

Hockey players warm up before a match during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. Tim Evans for MPR News

Garrett Byrd (center) stands for a portrait with fellow Midwest Militia teammates Mike Fasano (left) and Nick Fasano (right) during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. Tim Evans for MPR News

A player takes a shot during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships at Lake Nokomis. Tim Evans for MPR News

Kids rest on the ice between matches on Saturday. Tim Evans for MPR News

Skate marks line a patch of exposed ice during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships at Lake Nokomis on Saturday. Tim Evans for MPR News

Players from the Parking Lot People pose for a team photo during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships at Lake Nokomis on Saturday. Tim Evans for MPR News

A player from the Minneapolis-based team Wolf Pack fights for the puck with a player from Flavor Savers during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships at Lake Nokomis. Tim Evans for MPR News

Opposing teams shake hands following a match during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships at Lake Nokomis on Saturday. Tim Evans for MPR News

A player chases down a puck at sunset during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships at Lake Nokomis on Saturday. Tim Evans for MPR News