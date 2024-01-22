Attorneys for Adam Fravel want Madeline Kingsbury trial moved out of Winona County

Attorneys for a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend last year want the trial moved out of Winona County.

Adam Fravel was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury. Fravel was Kingsbury’s ex-partner and the father of her two young children. Charging documents allege Fravel had previously physically abused Kingsbury.

In a court filing, Fravel’s lawyers argue that it would be “impossible to select an impartial jury because of the publicity about the case.”

They pointed to extensive media coverage and community search efforts for Kingsbury. Her remains were found in June in a wooded area in Fillmore County, after she was reported missing.

“The tremendous amount of prejudicial pre-trial publicity is certainly concerning, but when combined with the community investment in this case it leads to the logical conclusion that the Court will not be able to secure a fair and impartial trial in Winona County,” the filing read.

Pretrial hearings in the case are scheduled for March 19 and 20. Fravel is set to go to trial in the fall.