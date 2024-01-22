Photos: Documenting the war in Gaza as the Palestinian death toll passes 25,000

A general view of the area as Palestinians, who left their homes to survive due to Israeli attacks, took shelter in a U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Rafah on Jan. 16. Abed Zagou/Anadolu via Getty Images

Just past the 100-day mark, the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas enters a fourth month. This past week consisted of combat in Gaza advancing farther to the south, chants for a cease-fire that rang through Tel Aviv, and Gaza's communication blackout, which effected many. According to the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 25,000 people since the Oct. 7 attacks, which killed about 1,200 people.

A report from the United Nations found that women and children are the main victims of the conflict. Roughly 1.9 million people have been displaced and "close to one million are women and girls," leaving them to seek shelter in the southern portion of Gaza, where access to food and shelter are sparse.

Photojournalists on the ground document daily life in the region.

A picture taken from southern Israel on the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing over the Palestinian territory during Israeli bombardment on Jan. 19. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

Relatives of the Palestinians who were killed bid farewell in front of the morgue of the Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital after their home east of Rafah was targeted, on Jan. 18. Loay Ayyoub /The Washington Post via Getty Images

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, is southern Gaza, on Jan. 17. Fatima Shbair/AP

Hundreds of protesters gather at a rare anti-war rally in Tel Aviv on Jan. 18. The crowd was made up of people of all ages, many belonging to groups that have long called for an end to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories. Full story Ayman Oghanna for NPR

Children play at a makeshift tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah near the border of Egypt in southern Gaza on Jan. 21. AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians receive dialysis treatment at a hospital in Rafah on Jan. 20. Hatem Ali/AP

Israeli women soldiers, from the mixed gender infantry unit of the Bardelas battalion, take part in a training exercise along the Israel-Egypt border on Jan. 18. Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images

An Israeli battle tank is positioned along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on Jan. 17. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

A displaced Palestinian uses an eSIM card in an attempt to get a signal to contact his relatives on a hill in Rafah on Jan. 19. AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian children, who took shelter with their families in a school to protect themselves from Israeli attacks, continue their Quran education in Rafah on Jan. 20. Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Palestinians inspect damaged graves following an Israeli tank's raid over a cemetery in the Khan Younis refugee camp in southern Gaza on Jan. 17. Mohammed Dahman/AP

Soldiers carry a coffin during a funeral for Miryam Ayalon and her son, Barak Ayalon, in northern Israel on Jan. 15. They were killed in Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack in Kfar Yuval the day before. Amir Levy/Getty Images

An Israeli youth walks past a wall bearing portraits of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel, on the sidelines of a rally calling for their release, in Tel Aviv on Jan. 20. Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians survey the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah on Jan. 17. Fatima Shbair/AP

A woman gives a baby a bath inside a tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah on Jan. 18. AFP via Getty Images

Mohammad Shouman carries the body of his daughter, Masa, who was killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, during her funeral in Rafah on Jan. 17. Fatima Shbair/AP

Palestinian families who had to leave their homes live with a lack of food and supplies in the tent city in Rafah, where they took shelter to protect themselves from Israeli attacks, on Jan. 20. Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images

