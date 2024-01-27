Minneapolis vigil honors health care workers killed in Gaza

A vigil in downtown Minneapolis on Friday honored health care workers killed in Gaza during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Health care workers in Minnesota were among those who gathered near Hennepin County Medical Center and marched to nearby Elliot Park.

The vigil took place hours after a United Nations high court handed down a ruling ordering Israel to do more to prevent the killing of civilians in Gaza.

Protesters gather at the corner of South Eighth Street and Chicago Avenue outside Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis on Friday, for a vigil honoring health care workers killed in Gaza as a result of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Tom Baker for MPR News

The International Court of Justice said Israel should prevent the possibility of genocide and allow more aid into Gaza. But the court did not call for a ceasefire, as some hoped for. The court also urged Hamas to release hostages, including civilians, captured on October 7, the first day of the war.

Asfia Qaadir is an adolescent psychiatrist and part of the Twin Cities chapter of Healthcare Workers for Palestine. Friday’s vigil was its inaugural event. She said protests are important for keeping pressure on the court as it continues to monitor the case.

“Regardless of what the outcome was going to be, we certainly are still as dedicated and committed, and understand our role as world citizens to continue to protest, rally, educate ourselves, advocate, do everything we possibly can,” Qaadir said.

“We take it very deeply and seriously to uphold the oath, to care for humanity wherever they may be. So for us, this is a very deeply important issue,” Qaadir said. “And we recognize that the loss of life of families, of communities — specifically health care workers and their families — is something that we can’t be quiet about.”

Ethan Roberts, deputy executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, in an interview earlier Friday, praised the court’s decision to not order a ceasefire.

“There was no order for Israel to withdraw, there was no order for a unilateral ceasefire. And in that sense ... the ruling is a relief. Because there are still over 100 hostages being held by Hamas. Hamas is still very much intact,” he said.

The court did not rule on the core issue, brought by South Africa, of whether Israel’s military offensive against Hamas amounts to genocide. The Associated Press reported that question likely won’t be answered by the court for years.