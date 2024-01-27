Three found dead in Anoka County home; suspect in custody

Three people were found dead Friday at a home in Anoka County, and authorities said a man is in custody in what they’re calling a homicide investigation.

The names and ages of the suspect and the three victims have not been released, and authorities have not said whether they were related or connected in some other way.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said it received an open-line 911 call just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, with sounds of a disturbance in the background. Officers responding to the scene found two males and a female dead inside the home on the 200 block of 94th Avenue Northwest.

Authorities said two young children inside the home were not physically harmed.

The sheriff’s office announced the arrest of the suspect in an update early Saturday. The case remains under investigation.