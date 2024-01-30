Barbie's Dream Plow: MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest winners announced
Updated: 1:05 p.m.
The votes are in. With a total of 32,588 unique voters, here are the eight new snowplow names for MnDOT vehicles:
Taylor Drift | District 2 (northwest Minnesota) 12,027 votes
Clark W. Blizzwald | District 3 (central Minnesota) 6,667 votes
Dolly Plowton | District 1 (northeast Minnesota) 6,315 votes
Waipahiƞte (Dakota word for “snowplow”) | District 8 (southwest Minnesota) 6,266 votes
Beyonsleigh | District 4 (west central Minnesota) 6,016 votes
You’re Killin’ Me Squalls | District 6 (southeast Minnesota) 5,922 votes
Fast and Flurrious | District 7 (south central Minnesota) 5,897 votes
Barbie’s Dream Plow | Metro district (Twin Cities) 5,787 votes
The Minnesota Department of Transportation received more than 8,000 submissions and released 49 names for voting for its 2024 “Name a Snowplow” contest. Voters were allowed to pick up to eight names for their submissions.
This is MnDOT’s fourth “Name a Snowplow” contest. In addition to the 24 named snowplows selected through the annual contest, MnDOT staff also helped to name three additional snowplows: two in Ojibwe — Giiwedin or The North Wind, and Goonodaabaan or Snow Vehicle — and the Dakota word Ičamna or Blizzard.
Other transportation departments are also joining in with their own naming contests. Washington County announced Friday the two winning names in its Name-a-Snowplow contest is “Taylor Drift” and “Plowabunga.”
Past MnDOT ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest winners
Winter 2022-23
Yer a Blizzard, Harry
Blizzo
Clearopathtra
Better Call Salt
Han Snowlo
Blader Tot Hotdish
Scoop! There it is
Sleetwood Mac
Winter 2021-22
Betty Whiteout
Ctrl Salt Delete
The Big Leplowski
Plowasaurus Rex
Scoop Dogg
Blizzard of Oz
No More Mr. Ice Guy
Edward Blizzardhands
Winter 2020-21
Plowy McPlowFace
Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya
Duck Duck Orange Truck
Plow Bunyan
Snowbi Wan Kenobi
F. Salt Fitzgerald
Darth Blader
The Truck Formerly Known As Plow
