Barbie's Dream Plow: MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest winners announced

Ellie Roth
A snowplow is named Barbie's Dream Plow.
New names, including "Barbie's Dream Plow" are revealed at a Minnesota Department of Transportation press conference Tuesday.
Ellie Roth | MPR News

Updated: 1:05 p.m.

The votes are in. With a total of 32,588 unique voters, here are the eight new snowplow names for MnDOT vehicles:

  • Taylor Drift | District 2 (northwest Minnesota) 12,027 votes

  • Clark W. Blizzwald | District 3 (central Minnesota) 6,667 votes

  • Dolly Plowton | District 1 (northeast Minnesota) 6,315 votes

  • Waipahiƞte (Dakota word for “snowplow”) | District 8 (southwest Minnesota) 6,266 votes

  • Beyonsleigh | District 4 (west central Minnesota) 6,016 votes

  • You’re Killin’ Me Squalls | District 6 (southeast Minnesota) 5,922 votes

  • Fast and Flurrious | District 7 (south central Minnesota) 5,897 votes

  • Barbie’s Dream Plow | Metro district (Twin Cities) 5,787 votes

The Minnesota Department of Transportation received more than 8,000 submissions and released 49 names for voting for its 2024 “Name a Snowplow” contest. Voters were allowed to pick up to eight names for their submissions.

This is MnDOT’s fourth “Name a Snowplow” contest. In addition to the 24 named snowplows selected through the annual contest, MnDOT staff also helped to name three additional snowplows: two in Ojibwe — Giiwedin or The North Wind, and Goonodaabaan or Snow Vehicle — and the Dakota word Ičamna or Blizzard.

Other transportation departments are also joining in with their own naming contests. Washington County announced Friday the two winning names in its Name-a-Snowplow contest is “Taylor Drift” and “Plowabunga.”

Past MnDOT ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest winners

Winter 2022-23

  • Yer a Blizzard, Harry

  • Blizzo

  • Clearopathtra

  • Better Call Salt

  • Han Snowlo

  • Blader Tot Hotdish

  • Scoop! There it is

  • Sleetwood Mac

Winter 2021-22

  • Betty Whiteout

  • Ctrl Salt Delete

  • The Big Leplowski

  • Plowasaurus Rex

  • Scoop Dogg

  • Blizzard of Oz

  • No More Mr. Ice Guy

  • Edward Blizzardhands

Winter 2020-21

  • Plowy McPlowFace

  • Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya

  • Duck Duck Orange Truck

  • Plow Bunyan

  • Snowbi Wan Kenobi

  • F. Salt Fitzgerald

  • Darth Blader

  • The Truck Formerly Known As Plow

