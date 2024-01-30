Barbie's Dream Plow: MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest winners announced

The votes are in. With a total of 32,588 unique voters, here are the eight new snowplow names for MnDOT vehicles:

Taylor Drift | District 2 (northwest Minnesota) 12,027 votes

Clark W. Blizzwald | District 3 (central Minnesota) 6,667 votes

Dolly Plowton | District 1 (northeast Minnesota) 6,315 votes

Waipahiƞte (Dakota word for “snowplow”) | District 8 (southwest Minnesota) 6,266 votes

Beyonsleigh | District 4 (west central Minnesota) 6,016 votes

You’re Killin’ Me Squalls | District 6 (southeast Minnesota) 5,922 votes

Fast and Flurrious | District 7 (south central Minnesota) 5,897 votes

Barbie’s Dream Plow | Metro district (Twin Cities) 5,787 votes

The Minnesota Department of Transportation received more than 8,000 submissions and released 49 names for voting for its 2024 “Name a Snowplow” contest. Voters were allowed to pick up to eight names for their submissions.

This is MnDOT’s fourth “Name a Snowplow” contest. In addition to the 24 named snowplows selected through the annual contest, MnDOT staff also helped to name three additional snowplows: two in Ojibwe — Giiwedin or The North Wind, and Goonodaabaan or Snow Vehicle — and the Dakota word Ičamna or Blizzard.

Other transportation departments are also joining in with their own naming contests. Washington County announced Friday the two winning names in its Name-a-Snowplow contest is “Taylor Drift” and “Plowabunga.”

Past MnDOT ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest winners

Winter 2022-23

Yer a Blizzard, Harry

Blizzo

Clearopathtra

Better Call Salt

Han Snowlo

Blader Tot Hotdish

Scoop! There it is

Sleetwood Mac

Winter 2021-22

Betty Whiteout

Ctrl Salt Delete

The Big Leplowski

Plowasaurus Rex

Scoop Dogg

Blizzard of Oz

No More Mr. Ice Guy

Edward Blizzardhands

Winter 2020-21

Plowy McPlowFace

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya

Duck Duck Orange Truck

Plow Bunyan

Snowbi Wan Kenobi

F. Salt Fitzgerald

Darth Blader

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow