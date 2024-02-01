Mora's Vasaloppet USA cross-country ski race canceled due to lack of snow

The annual Vasaloppet USA cross-country ski race in Mora has been canceled for this winter due to the lack of snow.

The race was set to take place Feb. 10, relying on artificial snow that volunteers — called “snow farmers” — stockpile each winter to bolster natural snow along the course.

But, organizers announced Thursday, “despite the heroic efforts of our volunteer snow farmers, the persistent, unseasonably warm weather has deteriorated our existing 7km trail of manmade snow. With daily highs in the low 40s and no ability to make additional snow or groom this week, we will not be able to put on a race worthy of the Vasaloppet name.”

Wayne Fredrickson spreads artificial snow on trails at the Vasaloppet Nordic Center on Feb. 5, 2019,to prepare for the Vasaloppet cross-country ski race in Mora, which is canceled this year. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2019

The Miniloppet kids’ race will still take place, along with other non-skiing race week events. Organizers said they “are optimistic that we can still have a short loop of skiable snow” on race day. “We invite interested skiers to come up for a casual ski and camaraderie.”

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

The Vasaloppet race dates back to 1973; it’s a sister event to a race of the same name held in Mora, Sweden.

The Minnesota event traditionally offers races in a variety of lengths, the longest of which is 54 kilometers.

It has faced challenges in the past from a lack of snow — including a cancellation in 2012.

Those challenges prompted changes to the race, including the “snow farming” effort in recent years.

And this year, it’s just the latest Minnesota winter tradition to go by the wayside amid prolonged unseasonably mild conditions, and a lack of snow.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded just 2 inches of snow in January; the average is 11. So far this winter, MSP has received only 7.3 inches of snow — nearly 2 feet below normal, and nearly 50 inches less than what had fallen as of Feb. 1 last year.

Duluth’s seasonal snowfall is nearly 3 feet below normal — only about 17 inches so far. Last winter Duluth had received more than 80 inches of snow by this point in the season.