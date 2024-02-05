Three killed, three injured in northern Minnesota crash

Three people died and three others were injured, two seriously, in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in northern Minnesota.

The State Patrol said it happened just after 11 a.m. along Minnesota Highway 1 west of Northome, in Koochiching County.

Two pickup trucks — a Chevrolet Silverado traveling west, and a Ford F-150 traveling east — collided head-on near County Road 15.

The patrol said both occupants of the Ford — 27-year-old Joseph Michael Carlson of North Branch and 27-year-old John Clifford Corazzo of Shoreview — died from their injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 24-year-old Riley Walter Scheidecker of Bloomer, Wis., also died.

Three passengers in the Chevrolet were transported to hospitals in Bemidji and Fargo. The State Patrol said two of them had life-threatening injuries.

Authorities haven’t released further information on the circumstances of the crash. Road conditions were dry at the time.