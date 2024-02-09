Authorities identify man shot by Willmar police officer

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified a man shot by a Willmar police officer on Feb. 4.

The BCA said Jerry Jones, 33, of Willmar was shot multiple times. He’s currently in the hospital in stable condition.

The agency identified the officer who shot him as Michael Holme, who has 17 years of law enforcement experience.

According to the preliminary investigation, Holme was responding to a report of someone being threatened with a knife. While he was speaking to the 911 caller, Jones reportedly approached him rapidly holding a utility knife.

The BCA said Holme backed away while ordering Jones to drop the knife, but Jones continued running toward him. The officer fell backward. Jones reportedly stood over him, slashing at him with the knife, when Holme fired his handgun.

Jones ran and was arrested two blocks away. Holme suffered minor injuries.

The BCA said its investigators recovered a utility knife at the scene and are reviewing video footage of the incident from a body camera Holme was wearing. It will present the findings of its investigation to the Kandiyohi County Attorney’s Office for review.