St. Paul police looking for dogs that attacked, injured 7-year-old girl

St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help in locating several dogs that attacked and injured a 7-year-old girl on Thursday afternoon in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Van Buren Avenue near Dale Street. The girl had just gotten off a bus and was walking with her mother when a group of five to seven dogs emerged from a yard, attacked and started biting.

Police said the child suffered bites to her head and legs, and she was taken to a hospital. Authorities said the injuries, while significant, were not life-threatening.

A nearby person helped chase the dogs away. The dogs — described by witnesses as pit bulls — were gone by the time officers arrived, but it’s believed they live nearby.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about the dogs or their owner to contact the police department at (651) 291-1111.