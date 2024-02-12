Two people are dead and one is in the hospital from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning near Princeton, about 50 miles north of Minneapolis.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a house in Princeton Township shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday for an initial report of a possible overdose.

When they arrived, they found one person dead in an upstairs bedroom, along with a semi-conscious dog. The man was identified as 27-year-old Marcos Larson of Princeton.

Deputies also found a woman and cat, both deceased, in another location in the house. The woman’s name has not yet been released.

The woman who called 911 was taken to a Princeton hospital. Her condition wasn’t available.

A fire and rescue crew determined there was a lethal amount of carbon monoxide inside the home.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton said from the early investigation, it appears the occupants were using propane heaters and space heaters run by a gas-powered generator to heat the home. He said the house had no power or running water.

Burton said the tragedy serves as a reminder of the dangers of carbon monoxide.

“It is never safe to run combustion engines inside of an enclosed space,” Burton said. “Make sure your home is always equipped with working carbon monoxide alarms to alert you to dangerous levels.”